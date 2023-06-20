SFI caught in a ‘Kumbidi’ act, says KSU after 'fake' degrees, certificates emerge; education bandh today

Kochi: The Kerala Students Union (KSU) on Monday invoked a hilarious character played by Jagathy Sreekumar in the 2002 film Nandanam to taunt arch-rival Students' Federation of India (SFI) over a series of allegations raised against the latter's members of late.

KSU announced that it will hold an education bandh in campuses across the state on Tuesday protesting against the incidents.

“SFI leaders are doing a ‘Kumbidi’ act in Kerala. The state secretary (P M Arsho) who hasn’t appeared for an exam was shown as passed in the college website. SFI leader K Vidya claimed to have worked as a guest lecturer in the college even as she pursues MPhil from there. A leader who studied as a regular student in MSM College, Kayamkulam produces a 'certificate' from Kalinga University. The CPM should be ready to rein in such Kumbidis,” KSU state president Aloysius Xavier told media.

He was referring to the character of a 'fraudster' spiritual guru, immortalised by Jagathy, 'believed to have the power to be at different places at the same time'.

Xavier alleged majority of SFI leaders secure admission at colleges in Kerala through 'unholy political influence'.

The KSU, the student organisation of the opposition Congress in the state, has been alleging that Nikhil Thomas, an SFI leader of Kayamkulam MSM college, has obtained an MCom seat in the same college after submitting a 'fake degree certificate'. They claimed Thomas failed in the BCom degree course at MSM college but when it was time for admission for the postgraduate course, he produced a 'certificate' from Kalinga university in Chhattisgarh.

“Nikhil was given admission post the deadline set by the Kerala University. The admission to MCom in Kerala varsity had got over by the third week of January 2022. The university syndicate, however, on January 30 issued an instruction to colleges that admission could be given till January 31. CPM Alappuzha district secretariat member and syndicate member K H Babujan was behind this move,” Aloysius said.

Former SFI leader Vidya and SFI state secretary PM Arsho. Photo: Special Arrangement

“The registrar of Kalinga University meantime stated Nikhil was not a student at the university. This means he has committed a criminal offence. It should be investigated. Also, there is a conspiracy behind Arsho’s statement that the certificates submitted by Nikhil was original. The KSU has written to the state police chief seeking a probe into Arsho’s involvement to shield Nikhil,” Aloysius said.

Varsity seeks police probe

Kerala University vice chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal on Monday said the allegation the SFI leader has submitted a fake certificate to secure admission for MCom course is a serious one and the varsity will approach the police to investigate the incident.

Kunnummal said Kerala university will officially seek a clarification from Kalinga University in this regard. Meanwhile, State Higher Education Minister R Bindu said she has sought a report from the college as well as the university.