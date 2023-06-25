‘It’s part of RSS agenda’: A Kerala MP and journo recount visiting violence-hit Manipur

Kochi: The Manipur violence, which has been going on for over 50 days, is part of the RSS’ fundamental agenda to wipe out Christian communities from the regions where they are strong, Ernakulam MP, Hibi Eden, said here on Sunday.

“Most of the institutions and churches vandalised there belong to Christians. There is a clear agenda being implemented with the support of the government behind it,” the Congress MP, who along with his party colleague and Idukki MP Dean Kuriakose visited the riot-hit north-eastern state, said. He was attending a discussion on ‘the truth behind Manipur violence’ held at the Pastoral Orientation Centre of the Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council at Palarivattom here.

At least 120 people have lost their lives and over 3,000 injured since what is being reported as ethnic violence erupted in Manipur on May 3 between Meitei and Kuki communities.

Hibi recollected the journey through Manipur during which he and Dean pretended to be teachers from Kerala as revealing their identity as MPs would have posed a threat to their life. He narrated the struggles he witnessed in relief camps and the meetings with the affected people including people’s representatives.

MPs Dean Kuriakose and Hibe Eden at a relief camp in Manipur. Photo: Special arrangement

“One major complaint I heard from the people there is that the chief minister is encouraging a traditional militant force of the Meitei community. It is alleged that the CM was supplying arms and weapons to the rioters. No action has been taken against those who have taken away weapons from government forces. There were requests placed at the residences of MLAs, seeking people to drop the weapons they have taken away,” he said.

“We went to the house of an independent MLA backing the BJP. There a local activist agreed to speak to us on record. He told us that all those being attacked and killed were Christians. He said it was being done with the knowledge and permission of the CM,” Hibi said.

He also recounted his meeting with a Manipur MLA on return.

“When we were reporting we met the lone Meitei Christian MLA of the BJP. When we introduced ourselves as parliamentarians, he told us he had returned from Delhi that morning. He said he wanted to go to his constituency but he decided not to go there as he feared his security guard, who belong to Meitei Hindus, would kill him,” Hibi said.

BJP bit more than it could chew: journalist

Senior journalist Anto Akkara, who has been covering church-related issues for various media, spoke at length about his visit to Manipur last month during the initial stage of the violence. He also alleged that the violence was being held with the blessings of the BJP government and CM Biren Singh.

He said there was a clear anti-Christian conspiracy behind the violence. “As many as 247 churches belonging to Meitei Christians were burned down or vandalised on May 3 and 4 alone,” he said.

He said the Manipur situation is proof that the BJP’s communal strategy in the north-east has gone out of their own hands. He said the contradictions in the stances of Union Home Minister Amit Shah and CM Biren Singh reflect the BJP’s crisis in the state. “The tension is clear among the tribals who were lured under the BJP umbrella. The ambitious BJP has bitten off more than it could chew,” he said.

Ernakulam MLA T J Vinod, KCBC deputy secretary general Fr Jacob Palackappilly and KCBC media secretary Fr Abraham Irimbinikal spoke.