Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

House surgeons clash at Kozhikode Beach hospital, leave patients waiting

Onmanorama Staff
Published: July 08, 2023 10:31 PM IST
Kozhikode beach hospital clash
The clash erupted at the beach hospital around 7 pm on Saturday. Photo: Manorama
Topic | Kozhikode

Kozhikode: The Government General Hospital, popularly known as the Beach Hospital, witnessed dramatic scenes on Saturday after a group of house surgeons clashed with each other. Reportedly, a quarrel erupted after a house surgeon questioned one of his colleagues over the delay in arriving for duty.

The scuffle, which broke out at the casualty, continued inside the house surgeons' room, sources said. Doctors on casualty duty intervened to bring the situation under control.

It is learnt that the clash, which started around 7 pm on Saturday continued for nearly half an hour leaving patients at casualty waiting.

RELATED ARTICLES

Over 30 patients including those who complained of chest pain and dizziness, and a housewife, who suffered a leg injury, were forced to wait at the emergency ward.

Beach Hospital Pourasamithi general secretary Salam Vellayil told Manorama he saw the scuffle between two house surgeons. 

When the people, who were with the patients tried to intervene, the house surgeons slammed the room's door and switched off the lights.

The hospital authority rubbished the reports on delays in providing treatment to the patients at casualty. But they said a detailed investigation would be initiated about the clash.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.