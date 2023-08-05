Ganesha myth row: NSS to intensify protest against speaker Shamseer

Thiruvananthapuram: The Nair Service Society (NSS) has decided to intensify its protest against Kerala assembly speaker A N Shamseer over his remarks on Lord Ganesha. The outfit made the move as the government is reluctant to declare its stance on the issue.

Meanwhile, CPM politburo asserted that there is no need to discuss the controversy anymore. The national committee also upheld Shamseer's remark and observed that discussions on the matter will result in a communal split.

During an event organised at a school recently, Shamseer allegedly accused the Centre of trying to teach children Hindu myths instead of accomplishments in science and technology. The Speaker had said that Lord Ganesha was a myth and the belief had no scientific basis.

Following this, BJP and right-wing outfits like the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) already launched a campaign against Shamseer, saying they are aggrieved over the Speaker's remarks regarding Lord Ganesha and the mythical 'pushpaka vimanam'.

Days after the protest of the right-wing outfits, NSS came forward seeking an apology from the speaker.

On Wednesday, NSS took to the streets declaring a protest against the speaker's remark.

NSS will hold an emergency meeting on Sunday to discuss further agitation.

NSS is expected to take its crucial decision on joining hands with BJP and RSS in the protest against the speaker.

Though the CPM state secretary has changed his statement referring to Lord Ganesha as a myth, the government is not ready to respond over the controversy, alleged NSS.

The LDF government has landed in a tough spot as Sivagiri Mutt said the speaker's remarks had hurt the sentiments of the faithful and urged him to tender an unqualified apology in this regard.

(With PTI inputs)