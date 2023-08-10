Malayalam
TN Chief Minister's spouse Durga Stalin presents golden crown to Guruvayur temple

Our Correspondent
Published: August 10, 2023 06:24 PM IST
durga-stallin-guruvayur
Durga Stalin at Guruvayur temple. Photo: Special Arrangements
Topic | Thrissur

Guruvayur:Durga Stalin, the spouse of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister M K Stalin, has presented a golden crown to the Guruvayur temple. The offering is a 32-pavan of golden jewelry, weighing roughly a quarter kilogram and valued at over 14 kilograms.

Additionally, she also donated a specially crafted machine for grinding leftover sandalwood tea balls in the temple, a contribution worth more than two lakh rupees. Durga Stalin's visit to Guruvayur took place this morning, and she was able to enter the temple premises by noon.

