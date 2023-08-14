Malayalam
Kerala to make POCSO act awareness part of school syllabus

Onmanorama Staff
Published: August 14, 2023 07:01 PM IST
stop child abuse
The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has told the Kerala High Court that awareness of POCSO Act would be in the school curriculum from the next academic year onwards. Photo: Shuttrstock
Topic | Ernakulam

Kochi: Amid the rise in sexual violence against children, Kerala government has decided to add Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 (POCSO Act) in scholl syllabus.The State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) has told the Kerala High Court that awareness of POCSO Act would be in the school curriculum from the next academic year onwards.

The counsel for the SCERT informed the matter when explaining the progress in a case before the Court to assess and rectify the specific issue of cases being registered against teenagers who unwittingly commit crimes punishable under the POCSO Act.

The Court was also informed that text books would be prepared by experts giving due importance and sensitivity to this issue.

"It was also assured on behalf of SCERT that awareness about POCSO will be made part of the curriculum with effect from the academic year 2024-2025 positively for standards I, III, V, VI, VIII and IX while that for standards II, IV, VII and X will be implemented from the academic year 2025-2026," a statement read.

The Court also noted that after the curriculum is revised, workshops will have to be conducted for teachers.

During a previous hearing of the case, the Court had strongly rebuked the state government for delaying the implementation of its orders to create and include in school curricula, a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse.

(With IANS inputs)

