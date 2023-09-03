Malayalam
Heavy rain likely in Kerala till Sept 7, Yellow alert in 2 districts tomorrow

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 03, 2023 04:45 PM IST
rains in Kerala
Photo: Robert Vinod/ Manorama
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: The India Meteorological Department has predicted that Kerala will continue to witness heavy rainfall till September 7 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that lies over the Northeast Bay of Bengal.

The cyclonic circulation is likely to intensify into a low-pressure area over the northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal during the next 48 hours, reads the press release issued by IMD.

As per the alert issued at 4 pm on Sunday, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds will lash isolated places of Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki and Ernakulam districts by 7 pm.

Various parts of the state have been receiving moderate to heavy rainfall from last week. Meanwhile, the Met department has withdrawn the orange alert issued in Alappuzha and Idukki for Monday and Tuesday. At present, a yellow alert is sounded in both districts on these days.

Yellow alert in districts
September 3 -Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Alappuzha
September 4 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam
September 5 -Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Idukki
September 6 - Ernakulam, Idukki
September 7 - Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur,
Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur

High tide warning in coastal areas

The Indian National Centre for Ocean Information Services (INCOIS) has cautioned the fishermen and coastal residents to exercise extreme caution in view of the chances for high tidal waves. As per the alert, high tidal waves of 2.2 metre is likely to hit the sea by 11.30 pm on Sunday.

Fisherfolk are advised to shift to safe locations as directed by the authority. Tourists are also restricted from taking boat rides and visiting sea shores.

