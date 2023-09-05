Malayalam
PlayStore
AppStore
Sections
Onmanorama
News

'Historic day for new Puthuppally,' Jaick C Thomas confident of victory

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 05, 2023 08:27 AM IST Updated: September 05, 2023 09:20 AM IST
Jaick C Thomas casts his vote at polling booth in Manacadu LP school. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Kottayam

Kottayam: "This is a historic day for new Puthuppally," LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas said on Tuesday. He was speaking to the media after the Puthuppally constituency bypoll commenced at 7am.

"Personal insults or glorification are not relevant in elections. I shared thoughts on how lives of Puthuppally residents can be improved. I invited the UDF candidate for a discussion on development and friendly dialogue. But the UDF ran away from the discussion," Jaick said.

He said that the election was a litmus test of the LDF government's performance and expressed confidence in winning the election. Jaick cast his vote at the Manarcadu Lower Primary School on Tuesday morning.

RELATED ARTICLES

Meanwhile, UDF candidate Chandy Oommen said that people will decide the fate of Puthuppally.

Jaick C Thomas
LDF candidate Jaick C Thomas awaits in front of the polling booth at Manarcadu LP School to cast his vote. Photo: Manorama

"The Left government thwarted the development in Puthuppally," Chandy Oommen said while responding to Jaick's allegations. He will cast his vote at the Georgian Public School at Puthuppally by 9am.

The bypoll was necessitated on account of the death of former Kerala Chief Minister and Congress stalwart Oommen Chandy in July this year. The by-election was announced less than a month after his demise.

Podcast
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
Ground Zero @ Puthuppally: Why a small bypoll has Kerala in its grip | News Brake Ep 80
Haritha Sharly Benjamin
 

While the Left hopes to breach the Congress fortress for 53 years, the latter expects to secure an easy win riding on the 'anti-incumbency' wave in the state and late Oommen Chandy's legacy.

Over 1.75 lakh registered voters are expected to cast their votes in 182 polling stations of the constituency.

MORE IN KERALA
LOAD MORE
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.