Incessant rain warning: Shutter of Kanjirapuzha Dam raised by 5 cm

Palakkad: One shutter of Kanjirapuzha Dam in Palakkad was raised by 5 cm on Saturday at 11 am, owing to a warning of incessant rain for the next five days by the weather office.

Dam authorities said 10 cumecs of water will be discharged from the dam.

“It is only a safety measure and those living downstream need not worry about the release. The shutter was raised following the continuous rain alert for five days. The maximum water level of the dam is 97.5 metres and the current level is 96.54 metres,” Levins Babu Cottur, executive engineer, Kanjirapuzha Dam, told Onmanorama.

Meanwhile, the district administration said the water level of all dams in Palakkad has risen following good rainfall in the past two days. They, however, said there was no cause for panic.

The current and maximum water levels of dams in Palakkad are as follows:

Kanjirapuzha Dam

Current water level: 96.54 m

Maximum storage level: 97.5 m

Malampuzha Dam

Current water level: 106.60 m

Maximum storage level: 115.06 m

Mangalam Dam

Current water level: 76.08 m

Maximum storage level: 77.88 m

Pothundi Dam

Current water level: 96.36 m

Maximum storage level: 108.204 m

Meenkara Dam

Current water level: 150.57m

Maximum storage level: 156.36 m

Chulliyar Dam

Current water level: 141.81 m

Maximum storage level: 154.08 m