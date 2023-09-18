Activist Girish Babu found dead in Kochi

Kochi: Political and social activist Girish Babu was found dead at his residence in Kalamassery on Monday.

He was living in Kalamassery with his family. According to sources, Girish was undergoing treatment for health problems.

The door to his bedroom was pried open when he did not wake up in the morning. The police have started inquest proceedings.

Girish Babu was noted for his controversial public interest petitions. He had filed a petition seeking a vigilance probe into the Palarivattam scam and the 'monthly payment' case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena Vijayan.

The Muvattupuzha Vigilance Court recently rejected his petition seeking a vigilance investigation into the 'monthly payment' case. The plea sought a probe into the alleged financial transactions between Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd (CMRL) and Veena. Girish filed the petition in the Kerala High Court following this.