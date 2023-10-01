Malayalam
Two doctors die as car plunges into river in Ernakulam

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 01, 2023 07:02 AM IST Updated: October 01, 2023 09:28 AM IST
Dr Advaith's car met with the accident on Saturday midnight. Photo: Manorama News
Topic | Ernakulam

Ernakulam: Two doctors were killed and three others were injured after a car plunged into the river at Gothuruth here Saturday midnight. The deceased are identified as Dr Advaith and Dr Ajmal who were employed at a private hospital in Kodungallur.

Apart from the deceased, another doctor, an MBBS student and a male nurse were in the car. They were on the way back home after attending Dr Advaith's birthday party.

It is learnt that the driver was using Google Maps to reach the destination. The MBBS student, who had a narrow escape, said the driver drove the car into the river assuming that it was a waterlogged road. Poor light on the road and heavy rain also made the ride risky for them while travelling on the wrong route.

According to reports, the accident took place around 12.30 am on Saturday. Local residents, who spotted the accident initiated the rescue operations. They along with Fire Force personnel rescued three passengers from the car. The bodies were found floating in the river. The condition of the injured passengers is stable, police said.

A scuba team recovered the bodies from the river, which were shifted to the private hospital where the duo was  employed. Further formalities, including inquest procedures, will be initiated soon, a police officer said.

