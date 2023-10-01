Heavy rain to continue in Kerala; yellow alert in 5 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala will continue to witness heavy rain accompanied by lightning and strong wins in the next five days under the influence of the depression over the Arabian Sea, alerted India Meteorological Department. A yellow alert has been sounded for five districts- Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Kozhikode and Kannur on Sunday.



As per the alert issued at 10 am, light to moderate rain will lash all districts in the state by 1 pm.The incessant rains left many places inundated in southern Kerala and houses were also damaged in several places.

Landslide hits Thrissur

Meanwhile, Thrissur district witnessed an average rainfall of 43.83 mm in the past 24 hours, informed authorities. Due to rains, the sitout of Alayil Joshi, who resides in Kompath Kadav village of Mukundapuram taluk was damaged in a landslide. Joshi's family was relocated to a relative's house due to the threat of another landslide.

Similarly, the well situated in the backyard of Koottuvalappil Sureshkumar who stays in the eighth ward of Puthur grama panchayat caved in during the heavy rain. As the collapsed well is adjacent to his home, the householders have been evacuated to a safer location.

The houses of Adiparambil Vijesh of Padiyoor village and Puthukkattil Ravichandran of Pullur village were partially damaged due to heavy rain last night, informed the district authorities.

Dams opened

At the same time, four shutters of Poomala Dam were raised by 2.5 cm on Sunday morning. The water level at Sholayar Dam was 2661.10ft (maximum water level - 2663 feet) and Peringalkuthu Dam 419.4 m (maximum water level - 423.98 m) at 7 am, respectively.

Though the southwest monsoon has started to withdraw, Kerala is all set to brace for another rainy season with the onset of northeast monsoon in October. As per the IMD forecast, Kerala will record abundant rainfall in October.