Maoist gang that attacked KFDC office revisits Kambamala

Wayanad: Within four days of an alleged Maoist attack on the office of the Kerala Forest Development Corporation (KFDC) at Kambamala in Thalappuzha near Mananthavadi, members of the banned outfit revisited houses in the same locality, sources said.

According to sources, a five-member gang visited the houses of farmers Sunday night to collect provisions and recharge their mobile-phone batteries.

On September 28, a gun-wielding gang had destroyed the office of KFDC demanding better residential facilities for plantation labourers. They also urged the labourers to join their outfit. The staff on duty were not harmed by the gang.

The gang visited the house of Veliyath Johnny, a native of Chungampoyil near Kambamala, around 7pm on Sunday. The group stayed at the house till 10.30 pm, sources said.

According to the police, the gang that visited the house was the same that attacked the KFDC office. Sources said the gang also visited a few other houses and took a few newspaper cuttings regarding the Maoist attack.

A police team gathered information about the gang from the farmers. It is understood that they were part of the Kabani Dalam of the banned organisation that operates out of the jungles of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka.

The Maoist gang has revisited the village while Thunderbolt commandos and other security agencies were combing nearby plantations and jungles.