Shiyas Kareem arrested in sexual assault case

Kasaragod: Popular reality show star and model Shiyas Kareem was arrested in a rape and cheating case on Saturday. The arrest was registered at the Chandera Police station here in the morning. He will be presented at the Hosdurg court following a medical check up.

Kareem was nabbed at the Chennai Airport in connection with the case as a lookout notice was issued against him by the Kerala police. The Kerala police took him into custody after reaching Chennai on Wednesday.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court had granted interim bail to the model on Thursday. The relief was granted by Justice Gopinath P subject to conditions. The court will hear the matter again on October 11.

Chandera police here have registered a rape and cheating case against him based on the complaint of a female trainer who was employed by Kareem at his gymnasium in Kochi.

The 32-year old woman, a Kasaragod resident, has alleged that she had been raped and molested multiple times by him since 2021, according to the police.

In her complaint, the woman has also claimed that he owes her Rs 11 lakh, which he took from her over a period of time.

She has also claimed that Kareem, who owns a gymnasium in Kochi, promised to make her a partner in his business and sought money.

The woman alleged that he had assaulted her multiple times.