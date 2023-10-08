Kerala Police launches new system to detect drug abuse in five minutes

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala police have launched a rapid drug screening system that uses saliva samples and gives results in five minutes.

The hand-held device, the SoToxa Mobile Test System, has been deployed on a trial basis in Thiruvananthapuram city and depending on its reliability and accuracy, the system will be expanded to other parts of the state as well.

Over the past two days, the police have booked 11 people for narcotic abuse through a roadside drive using this device that helps in identifying those who took drugs even two days before.

With the advent of these new machines, the police can quickly confirm whether a person has consumed drugs and immediately initiate legal action. So far, the police have been using breathalysers to identify those driving under the influence of alcohol.

A team led by Narcotic Cell Assistant Commissioner E Balakrishnan carried out the trail examinations on the Thampanur-Kizhakkekotta road as well as on the Manaveeyam Veethi. While seven out of the 11 persons tested in Thampanoor and Putharikkandam were found to have consumed drugs, four out of the eight persons tested at Manaveeyam Veethi were confirmed to have engaged in drug abuse.

The machine identifies the presence of various narcotics, including MDMA, brown sugar, and even ganja. This drug screening makes detection simpler than conducting a detailed medical examination by collecting blood or urine. It also addresses the lacuna of police being unable to initiate action against drug abusers in the absence of proper evidence.

City Police Commissioner H Nagaraju said a recommendation would be given to purchase more machines if the trial run turned out to be a success. One machine costs around Rs 15 lakh.