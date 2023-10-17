Actor Kundara Johny dies at 71

Kollam: Actor Johny Joseph, popularly known by his stage name Kundara Johny, passed away from a heart attack at a private hospital here on Tuesday. He was 71.

He rose to fame playing the villain and the henchman of the antagonist in several Malayalam films. Johny has acted in over 100 films, his last release being the Unni Mukundan-starrer 'Meppadiyan' (2022).

Kundara Johny's first film was 'Nithya Vasantham' (1979), in which a 23-year-old Johny played a 55-year-old character. His filmography includes movies like 'Godfather' (1991), 'Inspector Balram' (1991), 'Aavanazhi' (1986), 'Rajavinte Makan' (1986), 'Oru CBI Diary Kurippu' (1988), 'Kireedom' (1989), 'Oru Vadakkan Veeragatha' (1989), 'Samooham' (1993), 'Chenkol' (1993), 'Aaraam Thampuran' (1997), and 'Varnapakittu' (1997), among many others.

He is survived by his wife Stella, who is a professor at a college in Kollam.