Monk who loves his Lamborghini and cup of black coffee

Kochi: Here are the props required to solve the equation of happiness in monk and life coach Gaur Gopal Das's laboratory. Three coffee cups -- styrofoam, glass and porcelain -- and two lighters.

The monk was speaking on the topic 'Happiness in AI Era' at the Manorama News Conclave 2023 here on Thursday.

Gaur's basic philosophy is this: Happiness is neither directly nor inversely proportional to human possessions. "So then what is the equation for a happy life," he asked. Gaur answered himself. "Happiness has got nothing to do with what you have. What you have only enhances your standard of living. It is how you live that enhances the standard of your life," he said, and added: "What is the point in driving a Lamborghini when a nasty divorce is troubling."

Monk Das is not averse to worldly possessions. "I would grab one if anyone gifts me a Lamborghini," the saffron-robed Gaur said. "It's nice to have a great car but it will do you no good if you do not improve the quality of your journey. So have the car and make the journey worthwhile," he said.

He was also dismissive of 'sadhus' who preach frugality. "These people who wear the garb of sadhus are the ones to move around in the fanciest card and have the most luxurious rooms in their monasteries," the monk said.

The monk who had till then been on his feet and energetically moving around the dais, slumped in the chair reserved for him. He first took a styrofoam cup from his side, poured some black coffee and drank. He then took a glass cup and did the same. After this, he took a porcelain cup and repeated the drink.

Then, he hurled a question. "How many of you think the taste changes with the cup? It does change a bit but does it change significantly?"

He then drummed in the message. "I am not against having better cups. But while we are focused on upgrading our cups, we forget to improve the quality of our coffee." He added: "Don't be shy about having a good cup. Have one but don't compromise on the coffee."

By the quality of the coffee, monk Gaur meant working on one's purpose in life and emotional health.

Then he told the story of Sofia, the world's first humanoid, to drive home the point that we need to find the right person to keep our spark alive.

It was a cigarette lighter he used to demonstrate the idea. He held up the lighter and flicked it on several times. "This is the spark of potential each one of us is gifted with," the monk said.

He then poured water on the lighter and then flicked it on again. He did this till the lighter refused to flame up. And each time he poured water on the flame, he said it denoted a particular human burden. "Had this been Sofia, the flame would not have been doused even if there is a waterfall of a burden on the lighter. That is because Sofia doesn't feel. But for humans, these daily problems will kill our potential," he said.

The monk then brought another lighter near the dead one and flicked it on. The new flame brought the dead one to life. The message: "For us humans, we need someone to bring back that spark."