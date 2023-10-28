Malayalam
Suresh Gopi accused of misbehaving with woman journalist, KUWJ seeks apology

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 28, 2023 07:06 AM IST
Suresh Gopi
Actor-politician Suresh Gopi. Photo: IANS
Topic | Thiruvananthapuram

Thiruvananthapuram: Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi was accused of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a press meeting in Kozhikode on Friday.

A video that surfaced online purportedly shows Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushes it away twice.
The Kerala Union of Working Journalists on Friday demanded an unconditional apology from the actor following the incident.

In a statement, the KUWJ said the BJP leader's behaviour was an insult to all working women.
"A complaint will be filed before the women's commission against Suresh Gopi for misbehaving with the journalist while talking to the media. Other appropriate legal actions will also be taken," the union said in a statement.

"It was clear from the visuals that she firmly and repeatedly brushed his hand away from her shoulders after she asked a question which he did not like," the union said.

Sources close to the journalist said a police complaint will be filed on Saturday.
The actor and his party have not reacted to the incident.
(With PTI inputs.)

