Ready to apologise to woman journalist like a father: Suresh Gopi

Actor-turned-politician Suresh Gopi on Saturday said that he was willing to apologise to the woman journalist if his behaviour was inappropriate.

The actor was accused of misbehaving with a woman journalist during a press meeting in Kozhikode on Friday. A video that surfaced online purportedly shows Gopi placing his hand on the shoulder of the journalist, who pushes it away twice.

“I merely tried to move her to one side when she blocked my way multiple times. I am a father. I am willing to apologise to her like a father,” the actor said. Suresh Gopi added that he tried to contact the journalist multiple times after the incident to offer his apology.

The actor also said that he would stop speaking to the media if the witch-hunt continues.

The Kerala Union of Working Journalists had on Friday demanded an unconditional apology from the actor following the incident. In a statement, the KUWJ said the BJP leader's behaviour was an insult to all working women.

Sources close to the journalist said a police complaint will be filed on Saturday.