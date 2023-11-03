'Will not forget Manipur?' Thissur archdiocese slams Suresh Gopi, BJP

Thrissur: The Thrissur archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar Church, one of the most prominent religious representations in Kerala, has heavily criticized the Centre, BJP's Kerala unit and its former MP Suresh Gopi in the November edition of its mouthpiece ‘Catholicasabha’.

The editorial titled “What Manipur and Gaza Teaches” condemned the hunting of Christians under the guise of tribal riots in harsh language. “Christians were hunted down in Manipur, Kukis were chased out as part of genocide and the concerned governments did nothing to control it,” it stated.

Manipur riots

The Thrissur archdiocese with 215 parishes under it covers an area of nearly 2,000 sq km and has a Catholic population of about 4.6 lakh. The editorial observed that the main reason why Manipur and Central governments did not do enough to quell the insurgency was the ruling party’s support for the insurgent Meitei Hindu communal extremists.

“There is no doubt that the rulers took sides until the riots broke out and the children were wiped out by the central and state governments. When a Hindu temple was attacked in Australia, when there was an attack in Israel, and in the Russia-Ukraine war, we saw the Prime Minister Narendra Modi intervening immediately. However, the fact that the Prime Minister did not utter a single word to control the riots in his own country for months is nothing, but the biggest blow to the country’s secularism,” it stated.

“If someone harbors caste, religious, communal and political extremism and try to divide and rule the people, a big disaster is awaiting our country.”

The editorial pointed out that if the citizens do not vote for a political leadership that recognises democracy, freedom of speech, freedom of religion and the integrity of India as guaranteed by the constitution, and ensures peaceful coexistence and unity of people, a huge disaster is awaiting India in near future.

Where was Suresh Gopi during the Manipur riots?

In a separate lead article on the front page, the diocese slammed Kerala BJP and its leader Suresh Gopi for their silence during the Manipur riots.

“There was a person who wanted to take away Thrissur. He issued a 'cinematic' statement to the public that there are ‘men’ to look after the issues in Manipur and UP. Today, the public are asking why these so-called ‘men’ did not have the courage to question the Prime Minister and the BJP leadership when Manipur was burning. Or are they aiming to repeat Manipur? Are they hoping that the public would vote for them and once they win, they could turn Kerala to Manipur,” the article said.

Stating that the Keralites are vigilant enough to understand the developments in Manipur and the country, the article also asked State BJP leadership whether they were bringing Suresh Gopi to contest election at Thrissur, simply because they do not have their own suitable local ‘men’ in Thrissur.