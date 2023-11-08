At 97, Palakkad man sets world record as longest serving lawyer

Thiruvananthapuram: P Balasubramanian Menon (97) a distinguished lawyer from Palakkad has secured a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as the longest serving advocate with an impressive career spanning 73 years and 60 days.

"The longest career as a lawyer (male) is 73 years and 60 days, and was achieved by Menon P Balasubramanian (India) as verified in Kerala, India, on 11 September 2023," according to the Guinness Book of World Records.

Like any enthusiastic lawyer of younger ages, Menon is very much active in his profession even at this advanced age and goes to office and courts and meets clients daily without fail. "When a party approaches me with a case, he is coming by trusting me...I will do whatever I can do for them," Menon told a television channel.

Hailing from a traditional family in Palakkad, Menon said he does not believe in arguing too much in courts and made it clear that his arguments and cross-examinations are always short.

After pursuing legal studies from the Madras Law College, Menon began his career in the early 1950s. If anybody asks him when he was planning to retire, Menon would smile gently. "I will continue my practice till my health permits and until my parties want me to...," Menon added. The veteran lawyer also expressed hope that the record can inspire others.

