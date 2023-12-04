Deficient rainfall hits Idukki dam, water level drops to 57 pc of total capacity

Thodupuzha: The Idukki dam, which opened its shutters five times in two years, has not opened its shutters even once this year, following a substantial drop in rainfall in its catchment areas.



Though until November 30, when the rule curve limit ended, it was allowed to store water up to 2403 feet, the maximum water level went only up to 2362.60 feet this year. This is 57 percent of the total storage capacity. This year’s monsoon was the third leanest rainy season in the last 100 years.

The rainfall deficiency in Idukki district is 54%. The flow of rainwater to the reservoir came down because of it, and the same has led to a fall in the water level.

After the deluge in 2018, the shutters of the Cheruthoni Dam were opened seven times so far to let excess water flow out. It is 478 days since the last time the shutter was opened to let out stored water.

Shutter opened 11 times

In the whole history, the shutters of the Idukki dam were opened 11 times. Seven times it was opened after 2018. Before that, the shutters were opened twice each in 1981 and 1992.

Rule Curve

The rule curve is a tabulation that specifies the water that can be stored in the dam during the monsoon season (June-November 30). It is prepared after measuring the rain in the past 35 years and assessing the rainwater that can reach the reservoir.