Sexual assault of Malayali teen: Mumbai Police register case against 3 accused

Mumbai: The Mumbai police has registered a case against three accused including a Keralite for sexually assaulting a Malayali teen at her residence two years ago.

The police have filed an FIR against Viji Albin, a friend of the girl's mother; Viji's friend Shobhana Purbia, and Shobana's boyfriend Pankaj Gohil. Viji, who hails from Kerala, is an employee of the Indian Railways.

The Malayali teen was allegedly sexually abused by the trio while her mother, a nurse at a hospital, was away on duty. The girl's mother, a Mavelikkara native who resides in Kurla of East Mumbai, had lodged a complaint against those who abused her 17-year-old daughter. The girl confided in her mother about the sexual assault which took place two years ago after a prolonged counselling session. Following this, a complaint was lodged. The Mumbai Police said it will soon register a case.

The child lost her father at the age of 12. The girl's mother had given shelter to one of her long-time friends in their flat in Kurla from 2019 to 2022. According to the complaint, the prime accused and her friend, also a woman, sexually assaulted the girl after giving her alcohol while the mother had gone for duty. One of the woman's boyfriend also visited the flat and sexually abused the child, according to the complaint.

The accused, who took nude photos and videos of the child, threatened to kill her mother, and release pictures and videos if she disclosed the matter.

After the incident, the child was under severe mental stress. When she started exhibiting mental disturbances, she was taken for counselling to a place in Navi Mumbai and later to her native place in Kerala during a visit there. It was then that the child opened up about her ordeal.

The counselling institute informed the Kerala Police and ChildLine about the matter. The Kollam police handed over the case to Kurla police station as the incident took place in Mumbai.