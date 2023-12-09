Kerala mourns Kanam Rajendran; Govt cancels Nava Kerala Sadas scheduled for Saturday

Kochi: Kerala is paying tributes to CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran, one of the eminent political leaders in the state who passed away on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan expressed grief over Kanam's demise and said that his remarkable contributions to the communist and progressive movement in Kerala were exemplary.



Paying respect to Kanam, the government on Friday informed that the ongoing Nava Kerala Sadas, a public outreach programme of the state government, will stand cancelled on December 9 and will resume only on Sunday afternoon. Government authorities informed that Nava Kerala Sadas will resume at 2 pm on Sunday from Perumbavoor. Nava Kerala Sadas scheduled for Saturday in Tripunithira, Thrikkakkara, Piravam and Kunnathunadu constituencies are cancelled.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in a detailed condolence message, termed Rajendran's death as "shocking". "We lost a unifying force of the Left front through the demise of Kanam Rajendran... His contribution to strengthen the communist movement, the unity of the working class, to safeguard the democratic institutions, is priceless," he said.

Recalling him as a leader who voiced to uphold the rights of the working class, the CM said he was keen on maintaining a good relationship between the CPM and the CPI. "He left us at a time when the cooperation of the Left parties is most essential," he said The CM also said that he, personally, had numerous emotional memories with him in the decades-long political life. He was a friend and a comrade, Vijayan added.

Kanam Rajendran (73) breathed his last at a private hospital here on Friday following a cardiac arrest. The senior leader of the Communist Party of India has been undergoing treatment at the hospital for multiple ailments including heart and kidney related issues and diabetes. His right foot was recently amputated to contain the spread of an infection due to diabetes and had applied for three months leave from the party responsibilities due to health reasons. Though the leader had expressed confidence of a speedy recovery, his health condition suddenly worsened on Friday evening following a cardiac arrest.

Funeral in Kottayam

His body will be airlifted to Thiruvananthapuram by 8.00 am on Saturday. Public homage will be held at his son's house in Idappazhanji's Vivekananda Nagar and CPI headquarters in Pattom. Later, his mortal remains will be taken to Kottayam as a mourning procession by road and public homage will be held at Kottayam CPI district committee office. As per the CPI schedule, the mourning procession will start from Mannathala at 2.30 pm and reach Kottayam CPI office by 9.00 pm on Saturday. The last rites will be performed at his house in Kanam on Sunday at 10 am.