Mullaperiyar dam shutters to be opened today, water level crosses 138 ft

Idukki: The shutters of Mullaperiyar Dam will be raised on Tuesday to release excess water through the spillway. Tamil Nadu has issued a warning to Kerala about the same.

The water level in the dam rose to 138.25 ft on Monday prompting authorities to take immediate action.

The current increase in water level was the result of unexpected and continuous rains received in the catchment area from Sunday afternoon. An alert has been issued to the people residing on the banks of the river. Boating activities were suspendedin Thekkady due to the adverse weather.

The heavy downpour in Theni district of Tamil Nadu led to the rise in water levels. The Vaiga dam which stores water from Mullaperiyar has been open since November.

The Mullaperiyar dam shutters will be opened in different phases starting from 10 am on Tuesday to release 1,000 cusecs of water through its spillway.

The maximum storage limit of the 125-year-old dam is 142 ft. However, the shutters may be opened after the water level reaches 136. The spillway shutters of Mullaperiyar were opened in last August and December 2021.

The Idukki District Disaster Management Authority, chaired by Collector Sheeba George, held a review meeting in response to the rising water levels on Monday.

According to the KSEB, the water level at Idukki dam will not change substantially due to the opening of shutters at Mullaperiyar. The storage capacity of Idukki dam is 70,500 million cubic feet. Currently the dam has only 49,218.56 mcft of water. Mullaperiyar dam has only 6647.20 mcft of water.

(With PTI inputs)