Row over mass in Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese takes fresh turn on Christmas

Kochi: A fresh dispute erupted in the Ernakulam-Angamaly Archdiocese of the Syro-Malabar church after vicar Fr Antony Poothavelil offered a synod-specified mass facing the altar at St Mary’s Basilica in Ernakulam behind closed doors on Christmas morning. On Christmas Eve, the devotees were informed that the basilica would remain closed on Christmas day and no mass would be offered.



At the same time, congregation-facing midnight mass was performed in 290 of the 328 churches under the archdiocese on Christmas, said the Athirupatha Samrakshana Samithy, which is leading a campaign against the synod mass. Meanwhile, the Samithy had decided to offer one mass on Christmas day facing the altar under an agreement reached with the Apostolic Administrator and a representative of the Pope.

A few persons had also objected to the congregation-facing midnight mass at St Thomas Church, Chittoor, but they were removed by the police.

All churches under the archdiocese will perform only the congregation-facing mass from Wednesday, except five parishes where the synod mass is currently offered, said the Almaya Munnettam, an organization of lay people. “Synod mass will not be allowed in any other churches,” leaders of the Munnettam said.

The Munnettam leaders also expressed the hope that the Vatican would favourably consider the agreement reached by the clergy and laity of the archdiocese with Archbishop Cyril Vasil and Mar Bosco Puthur. However, they sought action against vicar Fr Antony Poothavelil for offering synod mass at St Mary’s Basilica violating the instruction issued by Mar Bosco Puthur to maintain the status quo at the shrine.