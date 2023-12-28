Sabarimala touches Rs 241 crore record revenue; Rs 18 crore more than last year

Sabarimala: The Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa Temple earned a record revenue of Rs 241.71 crore during the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season this year.



There was an increase of Rs 18.72 crore in the total revenue this year compared to the Rs 222.98 crore of the previous year during the same period, said Travancore Devaswom Board (TDB) president P S Prashanth while addressing a press meet.

The revenue collection surpassed Rs 200 crore in 39 days and the sum went up after counting the amount received through auction, which was Rs 37.40 crore, he added.

According to Prashanth, the figures would go up further when the coins received as 'kanikka' (offering) from devotees and the parking fees at Nilakkal (a base camp of sorts for Sabarimala pilgrims) are counted.

Prashanth had earlier mentioned that of the total revenue, Rs 63.89 crore was offered as 'kanikka' by devotees and Rs 96.32 crore was earned through the sale of 'aravana' (sweet offering). 'Appam', another sweet offering sold to pilgrims, earned Rs 12.38 crore, he said.

Thousands of pilgrims offered prayers on Wednesday at the Lord Ayyappa temple as the Mandala Pooja was performed at the hill shrine, marking the culmination of the 41-day-long first leg of the annual pilgrimage season.

The Pooja was performed after adorning the idol of Lord Ayyappa with 'thanka anki', the sacred golden attire brought to the Sannidhanam in a ceremonial procession on Tuesday evening.

The temple was closed soon after the Mandala Pooja and reopened in the evening for devotees to offer prayers before closing in the night. The shrine will remain closed for three days and will be reopened on December 30 for the 'Makaravilakku' rituals. The Makaravilakku ritual will be held on January 15 marking the culmination of the two-month-long annual pilgrimage, TDB sources added.

(With PTI inputs)