Mani adds fire to Guv-Govt tussle, calls Khan a 'despicable man who won't sign on bills'

Idukki: Udumbanchola MLA M M Mani on Saturday added new fire to the ongoing tussle between the Kerala Governor and the state government by calling Arif Mohammed Khan a 'despicable man'.

The Left Democratic Front has called for hartal in Idukki on January 9, Tuesday, to mark its protest against the governor for refusing to give assent to the Kerala Govt Land Assignment Amendment Bill that passed in the assembly in September 2023. On the same day, Khan is scheduled to Khan arrive here to inaugurate the welfare scheme of Kerala Vyapari Vyavasai Ekopana Samiti (KVVES) meant for families of the traders.

Irked by Khan's decision to accept the invitation, Mani let loose his acerbic tongue at an LDF meeting. "No one should attend and speak in the programme on the 9th. The governor has been scheming against us (the government). He does not sign any bill passed by the legislature. Didn't you all choose and send the MLA to the assembly as your representatives? He has been blocking laws passed by the elected members. In my opinion, it is highly improper of traders to offer a red-carpet welcome to such a despicable man who refuses to sign on bills," Mani said.