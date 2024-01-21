Muslim League activist booked for threatening Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal

Malappuram: Police have registered a case against a Muslim League worker Rafi Puthiyakadavu for threatening Panakkad Mueen Ali Shihab Thangal, son of late Panakkad Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. Mueen Ali is known as a rebel in the Panakkad family who never hesitated to criticise party leaders like P K Kunhalikutty and show affiliation to the Samastha over the party.



Thangal received a voice message threatening that he would become wheelchair-bound if he continued to criticise the Muslim League and community leaders.

“Thangal, if you choose to continue the way you challenge the party and community leadership, you would be fated to depend on a wheelchair. You are a person receiving respect from everyone as you belong to the Thangal family. If you continue to challenge the leadership, this should be considered as a threat to life”, Rafi Puthiyakadavu warned Mueen Ali Thangal through a voice message.

Malappuram police have recorded the statement of the Thangal over his complaint. Mueen Ali Thangal was very close with the Samantha leadership rather than the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) leadership.

In a press meeting in August 2021 at Kozhikode, Mueen Ali Thangal expressed his grief and agitation over the Enforcement Directorate (ED) interrogating his late father Panakkad Hyder Ali Shihab Thangal. He also accused Kunhalikutty of framing his father in the case.

The ED has intervened in a case of depositing Rs 10 crore in the account of Chandrika Daily, the mouthpiece of IUML at the time of demonetisation in which Hyder Ali Thangal served as the Editor. Mueen Ali also alleged that the ineffiencieny of finance manager Abdul Sameer who was appointed by Kunhalikutty triggered issues in Chandrika Daily. He also opened up about the financial fraudulence in buying land for the newspaper.

Rafi had interrupted this press meeting and termed Mueen Ali as useless. Rafi is one of the accused in the India Vision attack case in 2004 at Kozhikode following the ice-cream parlour case.

Meanwhile, the National Youth League condemned the threats against Mueen Ali Thangal. The organisation's General Secretary Faizal Babu demanded stringent action against the responsible persons and he informed that the Youth League will arrange protection for Mueen Ali Thangal.