Kannur: Noted Malayalam writer T Padmanabhan on Sunday trained his guns on BJP over the political game behind Ayodhya Ram temple consecration. Talking to the media at a book release function here on Sunday, he said Lord Rama's name has become the best marketable commodity in India.

"We have see people being stabbed to death if they don't greet each other 'Jai Shri Ram'. I think similar incidents will increase in future. Sri Rama is now the best-selling commodity; it would be sold out soon after putting it for sale", the writer alleged.

He further said that Ayodhya temple and the name of Lord Rama would be a trump card for the BJP in the upcoming general elections. “They (BJP) will play their game with this trump card. There is no doubt about it. I am not saying what will happen after it,” he added.

Padmanabhan also criticised P T Usha MP for her visit to Ayodhya to participate Lord Ram idol consecration ceremony. "Prominent athlete P T Usha is going to Ayodhya to attend the 'Pran Prathishta'. I don't know what she read about Sri Ram; I don't know which Ramayana she read," he said.

CPM politburo member M A Baby, CPM district secretary M V Jayarajan and others also attended the book release.