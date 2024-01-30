PC George's party likely to merge with BJP, talks in Delhi today

Kottayam: The Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) party led by P C George may merge with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the general elections. PC George, Shone George and George Joseph Kakkanad will hold talks with the BJP in Delhi on Tuesday to finalise matters. Prakash Javadekar and V Muraleedharan are likely to participate in the discussion.

"Our party members wish for this merger. India is fortunate have one of the best prime ministers in its history. Party activists have opined that we should support him. Seat is not the priority here. If BJP asks me to compete I shall. If not, that is also fine. We are hoping to arrive at a decision before the Lok Sabha polls," PC George said ahead of the meeting.

"We had appointed a 5-member committee to explore the NDA merger. Three members from this committee are in Delhi today," he added.

Last December, the leader had announced his plans to join the National Democratic Alliance led by the BJP. According to earlier reports, he was keen to contest from the Pathanamthitta Lok Sabha constituency under the NDA ticket in the upcoming elections.

PC George, who joined the NDA in 2018, had quit the alliance in 2019. He has served as the Poonjar MLA seven times under various factions of the Kerala Congress.