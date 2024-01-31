Kerala Govt suffers a setback; High Court quashes Travancore Devaswom Commissioner's appointment

Kochi: In a clear setback to the LDF government in the state, the Kerala High Court quashed the government order appointing Left-wing leader C N Raman as commissioner of Travancore Devaswom. The order pointed out that the appointment was made without consulting the High Court.

The court stated that Raman does not possess sufficient qualifications to become the commissioner and should not be given retirement benefits.

Raman took charge as Travancore Devaswom Commissioner on December 14, 2023. Following this, a petition was filed with the court seeking his removal.

The High Court order cancelling the appointment came on the day he was supposed to retire from service.

The court had earlier instructed the state to consult it while making appointments to such posts. The court also said that the Raman was appointed during the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, violating all rules even as it was hearing cases related to the Devaswom Board on a daily basis.

Raman was the state president of the CPM-affiliated Travancore Employees Federation.