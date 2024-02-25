Cong, IUML try to settle LS seat row with Rajya Sabha solution; final decision on Feb 27

Kochi: The Congress and the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) seem to have found a solution to the crisis over Lok Sabha seat sharing in Kerala. Top leaders of the two parties discussed the IUML's demand for a third seat to contest and the Congress is learned to have offered a Rajya Sabha seat instead.

Leaders of the Congress and IUML expressed satisfaction over the outcome of the meeting though they did not reveal the content of the talks. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K Sudhakaran, however, spilled the beans as he, in response to repeated media queries, confirmed that the Rajya Sabha proposal was discussed at the meeting.

"When a Rajya Sabha seat becomes vacant, if they (IUML) are ready to accept it we will give it to them," Sudhakaran said.

The two parties have announced that a final decision will be taken on February 27. The IUML can take a decision only after discussing the proposal with party supremo Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab Thangal.

Coming out of the meeting at Aluva, IUML national general secretary P K Kunhalikutty said the bilateral talks were satisfactory. He said the UDF allies wouldn't have to convene another meeting on the matter.

"The decisions taken during the meeting will be discussed with the Thangal (Panakkad Sadik Ali Shihab) and the party. The party leadership will meet at Panakkad on February 27 and take a final call then," said Kunhalikutty.

IUML leader M K Muneer urged media to wait for two more days. "We can say the discussion was fully satisfactory only after we discuss the matter in the presence of Thangal," he said.

UDF satisfied: Satheesan

Leader of the Opposition V D Satheesan sounded confident after the talks.

"We are satisfied. When I says we, I mean the UDF. I'm speaking as the UDF chairman. No negative campaign will work out now," he said. He said the talks were held with mutual trust and respect that are the outcome of years-long fraternity between the two parties.

Asked about the repeated attempts to woo the IUML to the Left fold, Satheesan invoked an earlier response of Sadik Ali Thangal.

"Thangal has already said they have 100 reasons to stay within the UDF and not a single reason to go to the LDF. Still, they (CPM) are going after League," he said.

IUML, the second largest ally in the Congress-led United Democratic Front, has been contesting two seats in Malappuram district -- Ponnani and Malappuram for a long time. The opposition front found itself in trouble after the IUML staked claim for a third seat this time.

Their demand got a boost when KPCC general secretary K C Venugopal recently said that IUML has the right to stake a claim for a third seat in the polls.