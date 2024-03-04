Violence erupts in KSU-MSF protest march to Veterinary university; several injured

Wayanad: Activists of student groups KSU and MSF clashed with the police during a protest march to Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU), Pookode here on Monday. Police lathicharged the activits and fired tear gas to disperse the protesters. Several activists were injured in the clash.



The student activists led the protest march to the university seeking justice for Sidharthan (21), a second-year student who was found hanged inside the toilet of the men's hostel. Sidharthan was subjected to brutal torture and mob trial allegedly by SFI activists on the campus.

The protest march turned violent when police tried to block the activists from entering the camps. The agitated activists destroyed the barricades and pelted stones at the police provoking them to crush the protest with an iron fist. Later, police resorted to lathicharge and used water cannon and tear gas against the protesters.

Congress MLA T Siddique condemned the police action and declared that UDF will intensify protest in the coming days.

KSU organised the protest march to the university alleging lapses of the authority to take disciplinary action against the Dean of the university who also serves as warden of the men's hostel. Though Minister J Chinchu Rani has given directions to suspend the dean and assistant warden of the hostel on Sunday, an official order regarding this is yet to be issued.