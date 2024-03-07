Decision to limit driving tests by MVI to 50/day withdrawn after massive protests

Protests erupted in driving test centres across the state on Thursday morning following a decision taken in the meeting convened by Transport Minister K B Ganesh Kumar limiting the number of tests by a Motor Vehicle Inspector (MVI) to 50 per day.

The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) officials in Kerala said that they did not receive a circular but in an online meeting of Regional Transport officers convened by the Minister on Wednesday, it was decided to limit the number of tests by an MVI to 50 on a day. This led to confusion in many centres as candidates who were allotted slots on Thursday were communicated that the number limit (50) was applicable and they would not be able to take the tests.



As protests got intense, the MVD officials were communicated that all those who were given the slots may be allowed to take the tests. Driving tests resumed in all centres by 10.30 am.

Officials with the Office of the Minister of Transport said that the decision regarding 50 tests per MVI for a day has been withheld. When asked if it would be implemented again, the office did not clarify and said that there was no direction to implement it without any prior preparation. On February 21, another circular was issued by the Transport Commissioner limiting the number of tests per day by an MVI to 30. The circular also warned of department-level action against the officials if they exceeded the mandated number of tests per day.

Before the confusion was put to rest, the centres witnessed massive protests. Learners and driving school owners boycotted the test and the owners' association conducted a protest in Mukkom town. In Chevayur, Mukkom, and Nanmanda test grounds in Kozhikode district, hundreds of learners reached the centre for the driving test. Among these, many of them went back when they came to know that the Minister withdrew the order, and they started to wait again under the scorching sun expecting a chance for the test.

Before the confusion was put to rest, the centres witnessed massive protests. Learners and driving school owners boycotted the test and the owners' association conducted a protest in Mukkom town. Photo: Special arrangement.

" I have classes today in the morning and an exam in the afternoon. Still, I reached the ground for the test by 4.45 am. It would have been a great help if they had informed me about the change earlier," said Mubaris KT from Kumaranalloor, a degree student who got a test slot at Mukkom ground.

'Learners have reached the ground before 5 am. Most of them have taken leave from their classes or offices, only for the test. It will plunge the learners and driving institutes into a dilemma. There were no criteria to select the first 50 learners for today's test, so the learners and institute owners decided to boycott the test today'-said t ONManorama. " The candidates have been allotted the slot for the tests months before. The more the test date is delayed, they have to go for more classes again. More than this, the decision will lead to a big crisis, as thousands of learners have to wait for their slot," said Nishab Mulloly, state Secretary of All Kerala Motor Driving School Instructors and Workers Association (AKMDS&IWA). He also demanded action against officials who didn't even have a circular to implement such a decision.

In Thrissur and Palakkad districts, the direction to restrict the number of driving test applicants received mixed responses. While Ottapalam and Alathur JRTOs had to stop the test formalities as there were 120 applicants each at their driving test spots, many JRTOs managed to carry out the tests as the applicant turnout was manageable. " We have already allotted 120 applicants for the day, marking 60 persons for an MVI. We don’t know how to filter 50 out of 120. So we decided to hold the test for the time being, till a direction comes from the top,” said a JRTO from Palakkad district.

The driving test at the Thrissur RTO Office was also postponed. “We are short of MVIs. Of the three MVIs, one inspector is at Ernakulam for training and another officer is in Thiruvananthapuram to attend a hearing. However, we are hopeful of the new rule from Monday onwards," said a JRTO, requesting anonymity.

The different driving test centres under the sub-RT offices in Malappuram district witnessed huge protests. " We have sent the usual number of persons to the test ground to appear for the test. However, the officials have asked to restrict it to 50 as per the order from the top. It has generated a protest and the police have arrested two persons in Malappuram”, P Abdul Gafoor, a driving school owner said. However, the Malappuram Motor Vehicle Inspector C V M Sheriff said that there are no such serious protests in the district and the test has resumed.

Around 300 persons, including the persons appearing for the test and the people representing the 78 driving schools in the region, appeared on the ground on Thursday morning in Thalassery.

"There are around 300 driving schools in the district. We need time to restrict the test numbers from 120 to 50. It is not practical to implement such changes overnight. A person can get the licence within one to two months as per the present number of tests carried out. However, the decision would be an extra expense to the driving schools and also it will take a long time to get the licence", C H Byju, driving school owner from Panur said.

60 candidates were reserved slots for license tests in Idukki.