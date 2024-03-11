KWA to launch prepaid water meters, beginning with major users

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Water Authority (KWA) is set to introduce prepaid water meters, starting with major users. The project will be rolled out following a thorough assessment of the meter functionality at various centres on an experimental basis. Necessary adjustments recommended by the KWA will be incorporated before the official launch. This move aims to address the financial challenges of KWA, stemming from substantial arrears, especially from some big entities.



Five companies have reportedly volunteered to install prepaid meters. Of these, three institutes have already conducted technical presentations. In the initial phase, prepaid meters will be installed for all commercial users.

Subsequently, non-domestic users consuming more than 15,000 litres and domestic users using more than 25,000 litres will receive prepaid meters.

Under this project, a build, operate, and replace model is being implemented to ensure that the Water Authority does not incur any financial burden. The system allows users to access water after making prepayments. In addition to water charges, service charges for meter installation companies will also be included in this initiative.

One organization that conducted the technical presentation installed five meters, while another organization installed three ultrasonic meters. The Water Authority is continuously monitoring the performance of these meters and recommending necessary changes to rectify errors and enhance them according to requirements.

In Thiruvananthapuram, a plan has been formulated to install 55 meters for commercial users at Pattoor. As part of the Smart City project, the KWA has directed the Smart City CEO to implement the smart meters too.