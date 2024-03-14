35-year-old Idukki man vandalises shrines to avenge Church for 'blocking marriage'

Idukki: A 35-year-old man, who vandalised roadside shrines and grottos in and around Kattappana in Idukki, was arrested on Thursday.

Cherukunnel Jobin Jose of Puliyanmala PTR told the police that he launched the attacks to avenge the Church that allegedly blocked marriage proposals he received.

Jobin went on a vandalism spree on his bike on March 12, pelting stones at shrines at Kattappana, Chettukuzhi and other nearby regions, and as far as Cumbumettu, which is situated about 20 kilometres from his locality.

According to reports, Jobin pelted stones at eight shrines, breaking the glass covers. He was identified from footage of CCTV installed at the Amalamanohari Chapel in Pulianmala. Jobin was arrested from his house.

A special police team supervised by Vandanmedu SHO Shine Kumar and Kattappana DySP P V Baby investigated the incident. SI Diju Joseph, ASI James, SCPO Prasanth K Mathew and CPO Albash were part of the investigation team.