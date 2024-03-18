Abhimanyu murder case: Copy of lost documents submitted to court

Kochi: The prosecution in the Abhimanyu murder case on Monday submitted copies of the missing documents to the trial court. Despite objections from the defendant regarding the redacted documents, the court upheld their submission.



Any discrepancies from the previously received documents can be addressed separately, the court said. The trial court received certified copies of 11 missing documents The case will be considered again on March 25.

Eleven documents, including the 5,000-page charge-sheet, post-mortem report and statements of witnesses and accused, in the murder case of SFI leader Abhimanyu M, 21, had gone missing from court ahead of the trial.

Abhimanyu, a BSc Chemistry student of Maharaja's College, Ernakulam, was stabbed to death allegedly by activists of the now-banned Popular Front of India, its student organisation Campus Front of India (CFI) and its political outfit SDPI on July 2, 2018.

The charge-sheet, submitted by Assistant Commissioner of Police, Control Room (Kochi city) S T Sureshkumar, named 26 accused, 13 of them directly involved in the murder. According to a court notice, the documents went missing from the Court of the Principal Sessions Judge, Ernakulam, Honey M Varghese.