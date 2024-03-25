Deity's image on campaign flex board: LDF lodges complaint against V Muraleedharan

Thiruvananthapuram: The LDF has lodged a complaint against BJP candidate and Union Minister V Muraleedharan for an alleged violation of the model code of conduct.

The complaint asserts that Muraleedharan used an image of an idol on a flex board for his election campaign. A formal complaint has been lodged with the Chief Electoral Officer by the LDF regarding this matter.

The flex boards, featuring the idol image, were erected in Varkala within the Attingal constituency. Alongside pictures of the Prime Minister and the candidate, the idol image was also displayed, as per the complaint filed by C Jayan Babu, representing the District Secretary. The campaign flex board features Janardanaswamy, the deity at Janardanaswamy Temple at Varkala.

V Muraleedharan will be contesting against Congress's Adoor Prakash and CPM's V Joy in the Attingal constituency.