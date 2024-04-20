Student organisations rally behind Malayali PhD scholar suspended by TISS

Student organisations have condemned the suspension of Malayali PhD student Ramadas Prini Sivanandan from the Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS) for allegedly indulging in anti-national activities.

Sivanandan (30), a Dalit student from Wayanad, was suspended by TISS for two years citing several incidents, including the screening of controversial documentaries 'Ram Ke Naam' by Anand Patwardhan and one produced by the BBC on Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Sivanandan, who is a Central Executive Committee member of the Students' Federation of India (SFI), affiliated with the CPM, is also accused of "inviting controversial guest speakers for a Bhagat Singh Memorial Lecture on the campus and participating in a protest in Delhi under the banner of Progressive Student Forum.

In a press release, the United Students of India, a joint platform comprising 16 major student organisations in the country, said: "The targeting of students by the TISS administration appears to be nothing more than an attempt to appease the ruling BJP. Victimising a student from a Dalit background also aligns with the BJP's broader project to exclude students from marginalised communities from higher education. Such actions undoubtedly tarnish the independent academic credibility of the institute."

TISS has also debarred Sivanandan, who is pursuing his doctorate in Development Studies, from entering its campuses in Mumbai, Tuljapur, Hyderabad, and Guwahati.

In a solidarity post, Nitheesh Narayan, Vice President of SFI, said: "This is an example of where India is heading. Also, it's another experience of why the left-wing's leadership against the Sangh Parivar's surveillance is necessary."

In its notice, TISS said Sivanandan's actions were “very serious”. “..it is discernible that you are intentionally and deliberately indulging in such unlawful activities in the name of freedom of speech and expression.

“Your activities are not in the interest of the nation. Being a public institution, TISS cannot permit or tolerate its students indulging in such activities, which are anti-national and bring a bad name to the nation. Hence, all such activities fall under the category of serious criminal offences.

"The committee recommended your suspension from the institute, i.e., the Tata Institute of Social Sciences, for a period of two years, and your entry shall be debarred across all campuses of Tata Institute of Social Sciences, which is accepted by the competent authority," the TISS notice dated April 18 reads. Sivanandan has said he would appeal the suspension.

(With PTI Inputs)