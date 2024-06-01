Linchpin of Iran-based organ smuggling racket nabbed in Hyderabad

Kochi: The Kerala Police on Saturday apprehended a key member of the Iran-based organ smuggling network in Hyderabad. The arrest was made by a special team of the Kerala Police. Sabith Nasar, who was previously detained in connection with the case, had stated that the operation of the group facilitating the smuggling of individuals to Iran for organ donation was centered in Hyderabad.



Sabith was connected to the organ trafficking network through an individual in Hyderabad, identified as the coordinator of trafficking operations. Sabith revealed that he became involved in this illicit trade after selling his own kidney in 2019 after realising the potential for profit and subsequently seeking out victims. Acting on this revelation, the investigation expanded to Hyderabad under the supervision of the Aluva DySP.

Sabith had confessed to authorities that the majority of organ traffickers hailed from Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Since 2019, a group including Sabith has been transporting individuals from various parts of the country to Iran for organ trade. He was an important link in an international organ smuggling ring spanning across Sri Lanka, Kuwait, and Iran.

Transfer of individuals were facilitated using forged passports and Aadhaar cards and surgeries were performed in private hospitals of Iran. The gang targetted economically disadvantaged individuals. Organ donors were reportedly compensated up to Rs 6 lakh, with the group amassing more than one million rupees from their operations.