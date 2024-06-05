Thrissur's BJP win: Kerala's cultural capital becomes meme central

For those who oppose the NDA's right-wing ideology-based governance, Kerala was a beacon as it was the only state that had never given the BJP a seat until 2024. Remember the 2021 Kerala Assembly elections or the 2019 Lok Sabha elections? Social media was abuzz with memes and congratulations to Kerala for keeping the BJP out.

Enter 2024, and the BJP wins the Thrissur constituency, the cultural capital of the state. The social media pendulum wastes no time swinging back. Kerala becomes the focus of trolls and memes. They've got one question: even when the Hindi heartland decided to back the Congress-led INDIA bloc to form a strong opposition, how did the so-called "most literate" and "most politically aware" state choose otherwise? And now, they have a new hero - Tamil Nadu, the Dravida fortress! - who kept the BJP out in this Lok Sabha election.

Even people from other constituencies in Kerala are joining in to troll Thrissur to the extent that some have created maps of Kerala, cutting out the constituency.

Some others have commented that even UP is laughing at Thrissur for their BJP love. Others are mocking Malayalis for previously lecturing others about not voting for film stars, only to end up electing a film star themselves. Some are comparing how Ayodhya, which falls in the Faizabad constituency, voted out the BJP.

Here are some trolls and memes circulating on social media.