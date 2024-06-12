'Missile Woman of India’ shares driverless car dream as RoboVerse VR expo begins in Kochi

Kochi: In 30 years, the field of technologies like robotics and Artificial Intelligence (AI) has undergone a massive change and it has huge potential in sectors like industries, education and medical science, Dr Tessy Thomas, former director general of aeronautical systems at the Defence Research and Development Organisation’s (DRDO), said here on Wednesday.

Tessy, the first ever female scientist to head a missile project in the country who is known as the 'Missile Woman of India', was inaugurating Manoramaonine-Jain University RoboVerse VR, a first-of-its-kind tech expo at Rajiv Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Kadavanthra.

“Thirty years ago when DRDO took up robotics and AI the thought processes were all behind closed doors and not open to the public. Within 30 years we have seen a massive change in the field. Government support has also given an impetus to the field. It was really impressive to see that robots have come around and come along with us,” Tessy said.

She also cited the advancement of AI in defence applications and the medical field. She also shared her dream of travelling by a driverless car on an Indian road.

“The fear of whether they will rule over our emotions is in our mind but everywhere if technology is used with the right application the technology as well as product excel in performance. That's where AI is helping,” she said.

Erik af Hällström, Finland's Consul General in India, was the guest of honour at the event. He highlighted the close ties with India and Finland and said his country welcomed more and more Indians. “Kerala is interesting from a Finnish perspective because the education level is very high here and there are many skilled workers,” he said.

Santhosh George Jacob, coordinating editor, Manoramaonline; J Latha, pro-vice chancellor, Jain University; Tom Joseph, director, Jain University; and Dr Gigy Kuruttukulam, medical director of Rajagiri Hospital spoke.

The RoboVerse VR exhibits include humanoid robots, artificial intelligence machines, robot games including Robo War and virtual reality experiences. Classes on robotics, career guidance sessions, a zone on the history of robots and a zone to play games with robots are the other major attractions of the event.

The expo, which will be held till June 17, Monday, will be open from 10 am to 10 pm. Manoramaonline is organising the expo in association with Jain University. The technical support for the expo is given by Thiruvananthapuram-based Unique World Robotics. Entry is through tickets. For more information: https://www.roboverexpo.com, Phone: 9895395225