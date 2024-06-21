Malayalam
KSU launches unit in Pariyaram Med College, tension on campus as SFI objects

Onmanorama Staff
Published: June 21, 2024 12:32 PM IST
pariyaram-medical-college.jpg
Pariyaram Medical College. Photo: Special Arrangement
Topic | Kannur

Kannur: Tension has gripped the Pariyaram Medical College campus with KSU starting a unit on the campus for the first time and making its intentions clear to contest the union elections.

SFI members have allegedly attacked the KSU unit president Jasir after the unit was formed. KSU plans to field candidates for the first time since the college started functioning in 1993.

KSU alleged that the SFI workers are threatening their members in the Pariyaram Medical College Hospital to back out from the union election. The student organisation alleged that the SFI members attacked the KSU unit president of the campus on Wednesday. The final date for filing the nomination is on Saturday.

"SFI, under its district leaders, is threatening the KSU members to refrain from participating in the election. The Medical College campus is known for the dictatorship of SFI and KSU has started a unit there after around a gap of three decades. SFI is attempting to instil fear among our members to stop all their political activities inside the campus. This is a fascist approach from the SFI,'' M C Athul, district president of KSU said.

KSU is planning to compete for all the positions in the union. However, SFI has denied all the allegations levelled by KSU. SFI district secretary Sanjeev said that there was no violence inside the campus as alleged by KSU.

"I have asked the police about any such incident inside the campus but they have not been informed about any such act. SFI has not shown any kind of fascism, the students inside a medical college do not have time for such things. However, there are many technical hurdles for the KSU to start a unit on the campus,'' Sanjeev said.

