Former DYFI leader says P Jayarajan's son controls gang involved in illegal gold business

Kannur: Fresh trouble has broken out in the Kannur unit of the ruling CPM after ousted DYFI leader Manu Thomas on Thursday slammed veteran party leader P Jayarajan and alleged a threat to his life.

Manu claimed he had brought to the attention of Kannur CPM about certain 'undesirable activities' of some people close to P Jayarajan. As no one in the party took note of what he was saying, Thomas came out in the open to allege that Jayarajan’s son Jain Raj was controlling a gang engaged in an illegal gold business.

“Yes, he (Jain Raj) is the coordinator of those involved in that (gold business) and is behind the social media group ‘Red Army’ (formerly called PJ Army). I had invited Jayarajan for an open discussion on these issues. Instead of accepting that, I am getting threats. I am the least afraid of such life threats,” said Thomas.

Jayarajan is a former legislator and Kannur district secretary of the party. Thomas, who till recently headed the youth wing of the party and was also the member of its powerful district committee is practically out of the party after he failed to renew his membership.

Following the Lok Sabha poll debacle, affairs in the Kannur unit have badly affected the top leaders, especially after finding that from their hardcore bastions, the Congress and the BJP got sizeable votes.