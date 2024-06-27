Strong winds flip auto into Kumarakom paddy field | Video

Kumarakom in Kottayam experienced strong winds similar to a cyclone at around 6.30pm on Wednesday. The sudden gust of wind led to a series of mishaps. While an auto-rickshaw overturned into a paddy field near the second culvert on the Kottayam-Kumarakom road due to strong winds, a biker lost balance and fell on the road with his vehicle. All occupants involved in the accident escaped unhurt.

Meanwhile, an advertising board fell onto a house near the second culvert. Sheet roofs of houses and institutions, including water tanks, were blown away by the wind. Widespread crop damage was also reported.