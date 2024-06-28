Film shoot at Angamaly hospital: Rights panel registers case suo motu

Kochi: The Kerala Humans Rights Commission has registered a case over the full-night film shoot at the casualty department of the Angamaly Taluk Hospital on Thursday, which the panel said stopped patients from accessing the facility.

Commission member VK Beenakumari asked the Ernakulam District Medical Officer and the Angamaly Taluk Hospital Superintendent to submit an explanation within seven days for permitting the film shoot in the emergency department of the government hospital.

The shooting of the film titled 'Pinkli', produced by actor Fahad Fazil, started at 9 pm on Thursday. It is alleged that the lights from the emergency room were dimmed to allow the shooting. Around 50 people, including actors, were in the emergency department. It is understood that the film's shooting took place even while the doctors were carrying out the treatment. It is also alleged that a person who brought in a patient in critical condition could not even enter the emergency department. No one was allowed through the main gate.

However, the producers association has refuted the allegation and said the shooting did not affect the functioning of the facility. Manorama News reported that producers paid Rs 10,000 as a fee for a night's shooting. In a press release, the Commission said that the case was registered suo motu based on the reports that appeared on visual and print media.