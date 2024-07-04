CPM, Cong join hands again in Ramankary to elect welfare standing committee chairman

Alappuzha: Ramankary Panchayat was recently in the news after LDF lost power there for the first time in 27 years when a section of CPM members supported the UDF candidate to make him president. This came as a result of infighting between rival factions within the CPM.

Sajeev Udunthala, the CPM candidate who was defeated in the election for panchayat president, confirmed that the Congress-CPM nexus is still alive and played a pivotal role in the selection of the chairman of the welfare standing committee chairman in the panchayat.

“The chairmanship for the welfare committee has been won by the LDF. The candidate belonged to the rebel CPM group and received support from the Congress members. The position of the chairman of the development committee still lies vacant. It is reserved for the person who will win the by-election to the 13th ward,” said Sajeev.

The by-election is set for July 30 and will see another face of the CPM-Congress nexus that has become the highlight of Ramankary panchayat. “As per information I have received, they intend to field a father-son duo for the election, with the father being the UDF candidate, and the son being the LDF candidate. So whichever way the result goes, the chairmanship remains within the ‘family’,” says Sajeev.

However, discontent is brewing within the Left front against this blatant violation of ethics by the CPM. “The LDF has called a meeting of all allies ahead of the election. But various parties, including the CPI, have decided to give it a miss,” says Sajeev.