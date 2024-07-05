Heavy rainfall predicted in northern Kerala, yellow alert in 4 districts today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is likely to witness heavy rainfall at isolated places until July 8, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday. A yellow alert has been issued for the four northern districts of Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod from Friday to Monday. The IMD has also issued a yellow alert for Wayanad on Saturday and Sunday, indicating heavy rainfall between 6 cm and 11 cm in 24 hours. The heavy rainfall at isolated places is likely to be accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning during these days.



Squally winds with speeds of 45 kmph to 55 kmph, gusting to 65 kmph, are likely to prevail over most parts of the central Arabian Sea and over most parts of the west-central Bay of Bengal. Meanwhile, squally winds with speeds of 35 kmph to 45 kmph, gusting to 55 kmph, is likely to prevail over the Gulf of Mannar and the adjoining South Tamil Nadu coast and northern parts of the southeast Arabian Sea. Fishermen are advised not to venture into these sea areas during this period.