POCSO case against coach: SHRC serves notice to Kerala Cricket Association

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Cricket Association (KCA) has come under fire after the police booked a coach for sexually assaulting minor girls during a training session. The accused Manu is currently in judicial custody. The Kerala State Human Rights Commission registered a suo motu case over the sexual assault incident and served a notice to the KCA seeking an explanation.



Manu, who served as a cricket coach at the KCA headquarters here for the past 10 years, was removed from his position following the complaint. As per the complaint, he took minor girls to Thenkasi and sexually assaulted them. It is also alleged that he captured nude visuals of the victims. More complaints were registered against the coach after the police slapped Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act charges against him.

Meanwhile, the father of a victim told Manorama News that the accused sexually assaulted trainess at the KCA headquarters too. He added that no official from KCA contacted him after he raised a complaint against the coach. It is also alleged that Manu also molested a girl who went to the washroom after training at the gym.

Father of a victim also opened up that Manu had engaged in lewd talks with his daughter.